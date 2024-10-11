NATP Expresses Concern Over Intuit's Recent Ad Campaign Encouraging Taxpayers to Bypass Professional Preparers

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), representing over 24,000 dedicated tax professionals nationwide, is deeply disappointed by Intuit's recent advertising campaign promoting its TurboTax full-service option, which encourages taxpayers to abandon their tax preparer in favor of the full-service option provided through its historically self-preparation product, TurboTax. This campaign also goes against a key component of Intuit's business model – selling professional preparation software to the tax professionals they now seem to be undermining.The role of a professional tax preparer is more than just processing a tax return. It is about building relationships, understanding the nuances of each taxpayer's unique situation, and providing personalized advice to ensure compliance with ever-changing tax laws. At NATP, we believe that tax professionals are vital partners in helping individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of the tax system, reduce liabilities, avoid costly mistakes, and plan for the future."Tax preparation isn't just about entering data or completing a form; it's about trust, accuracy, and making informed decisions," said Scott Artman, CEO of NATP. "The personal relationship between a tax preparer and their client is crucial. A professional knows you and your financial history, keeps you compliant with regulations and can adapt strategies based on your specific needs."We urge taxpayers to recognize the value of working with a knowledgeable tax professional who may offer tailored guidance, protect their interests, and represent them before the IRS and state tax authorities if needed. NATP stands firmly behind its members and all tax professionals who uphold these values of trust, expertise, and integrity in the tax preparation industry.NATP's mission is to support and educate tax professionals, ensuring that they provide the highest quality service to their clients. We continue to advocate for tax professionals' critical role in maintaining a fair and effective tax system.While NATP is not currently accepting advertising, sponsorship, or exhibiting dollars from Intuit due to this campaign's direct conflict with our members' interests, we are not advocating against using any Intuit products and respect that tax professionals make their own business decisions regarding the tools they use.About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the largest association dedicated to providing tax professionals with the resources, connections and education they need to skillfully deliver federal tax preparation services to their clients. NATP is comprised of over 23,000 leading tax professionals who have a superior standard of ethics and professional excellence. Serving nearly 11 million taxpayers, these members rely on NATP to deliver connections, content expertise and advocacy. The organization welcomes all tax professionals in their quest to continually meet the public’s needs, no matter where they are in their careers. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com Looking for a tax expert? Tom O’Saben, EA, is the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

