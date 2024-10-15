UAGC Assistant Dean Awarded Fulbright Specialist Grant to Collaborate with the University of Split in Croatia

We are proud to see her embark on this international initiative and are confident that her efforts in Croatia will leave a lasting impact on both academic communities.” — Maja Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) assistant dean in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® Katie Thiry , has been awarded a Fulbright Specialist Program grant. This grant will enable Thiry to embark on a significant project at the University of Split in Croatia, fostering international collaboration in the field of Business and Education.Thiry’s project aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and create enduring partnerships that will benefit participants, institutions, and communities both in the United States and Croatia. Her work will include a variety of educational initiatives and training activities, underscoring the importance of global cooperation in higher education.In collaboration with the Committee for Career Development, the Centre for Lifelong Learning, and the Faculty of Economics, Business, and Tourism (FEST), Thiry's project aims to align and integrate career development into the academic curriculum, ensuring these initiatives enhance students' career readiness and meet global standards, while also meeting the vision and international accreditation requirements of the University of Split in Croatia.Each year, the Fulbright Specialist Program selects over 400 U.S. citizens who demonstrate exceptional academic and professional accomplishments, as well as leadership in their respective fields, to share their expertise with host institutions abroad. Thiry’s selection reflects her substantial contributions to academia and her potential to cultivate long-term international cooperation.“This recognition highlights Dr. Katie Thiry's steadfast commitment to enriching the field of education through global collaboration,” said Maja Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technologyat UAGC and a Fulbright Scholar herself. “We are proud to see her embark on this international initiative and are confident that her efforts in Croatia will leave a lasting impact on both academic communities."The Fulbright Program, the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange initiative, has been building connections between the United States and other nations since its inception in 1946. Operating in over 160 countries, the Fulbright Program continues to address global challenges while enhancing relationships and leadership across disciplines.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

