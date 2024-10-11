VADOC Makes Fall Ball “Dance and Glow”

Press Release October 11, 2024

RICHMOND — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) volunteers converged on Wise County’s Coeburn Middle School on Saturday, September 21 to make the 2024 Special Needs Fall Ball a glowing success.

Dancers reveled to music during the event themed “Just Dance and Glow!” on a Saturday night of formal dress, glowing fluorescent lights, glitz and glamour.

This year’s Fall Ball tallied a record-breaking attendance, with more than 100 guests. They hailed from Virginia and neighboring Tennessee, with the Virginians representing five counties: Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, and Wise.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections protects its communities by ensuring public safety, but the Department goes far beyond this in providing additional community support, such as our positive contributions to the 2024 Special Needs Fall Ball” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I thank these staff members for their dedication.”

About 50 Wallens Ridge State Prison (WRSP) staff helped directly with prepping dance decorations and the setup, escorting, announcing, dancing, and clean-up on the night of the Ball. WRSP staff also donated approximately $6,000. Wise Correctional Unit helped cut out the wooden decorations, picked up and delivered them to the school for painting, and assisted with escorting and dancing the night of the Ball.

Staff from District 18, Norton Probation & Parole painted decorations and provided a monetary donation of $200.

“I am proud of what our staff do each year to make this such a magical night for a special community,” said WRSP Warden Jeffery Artrip. “This is only one example of how our Wallens Ridge family has a positive impact in the community, and this goes well beyond the critically important job they do every day. Planning is already underway for Fall Ball 2025.”

The first Fall Ball was held in 2014. WRSP staff have sponsored the event since 2018.