October 11, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Celebrates TRIAD’s 30th Anniversary in Virginia
OAG Distributed Over $50,000 in TRIAD Grants Across Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today marked the 30th Anniversary of TRIAD in Virginia in Williamsburg. TRIAD is a program dedicated to improving relationships between community members, law enforcement, and senior citizens to better protect and serve Virginia’s seniors. First brought to Virginia in 1994 by then-Attorney General and later Governor Jim Gilmore, TRIAD has remained a priority for Virginia attorneys general over the past three decades.
“TRIAD’s success is a testament to what happens when state and local groups come together to safeguard our communities. As Virginia’s senior population continues to grow, so too will our efforts to protect them,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The annual TRIAD Conference brought together chapters from across the Commonwealth, offering attendees the latest information on fraud prevention and senior safety, while celebrating three decades of service to Virginia’s seniors. Attorney General Miyares also celebrated the distribution of $52,392 in TRIAD grants to support the continued efforts of local chapters in protecting seniors.
As part of the 30th anniversary celebration, Attorney General Miyares presented several awards to recognize outstanding TRIAD chapters and leaders:
- Outstanding Service Through TRIAD: Chickahominy TRIAD (New Kent and Charles City Counties)
- TRIAD Event of the Year: Chesterfield TRIAD
- Rising Star TRIAD Chapter: Wytheville TRIAD
- Law Enforcement Partner of the Year: Roanoke City Sheriff's Office
- Distinguished TRIAD Leader: Deputy Ron Kesner (Orange County TRIAD)
- Legislative Advocate Award: Delegate Karrie Delaney
- Attorney General's Choice Award: Petersburg TRIAD
- The Jim Gilmore Award for TRIAD Excellence: Mathews County TRIAD
