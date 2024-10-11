RESCHEDULED: WYDOT to host in-person and online public meetings for Big Horn Y Intersection Study

*Note: This meeting has been postponed with a new date yet to be determined.

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is hosting an in-public meeting and launching an online, self-guided input tool to share information and gather input from the public regarding the Big Horn Y Intersection near Sheridan. The goal of this public meeting will be to review draft alternatives and collect public feedback prior to the final report.

The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hub on Smith - 211 Smith Street

The Big Horn Y Intersection is located south of Sheridan and is often used by residents and visitors commuting to and from outlying communities.

The study will include a detailed analysis of the intersection and provide recommendations for improving traffic mobility, safety, and operations. The public is invited to provide input to be considered as part of the study. The project team is interested in challenges and opportunities related to traffic volumes, operations, and road conditions.

The public can participate in this study using the online tool from Oct. 17, 2024, through Nov. 17, 2024, or in person at the public meeting on Oct. 17, 2024.

A second public meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Story Library.

Study Website: https://www.US87IntersectionStudy.com