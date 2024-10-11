Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul and Mayor Brown Make a Housing Announcement

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown made a housing announcement in Erie County. The original Commodore Perry Homes development, located on the nearly 19-acre site in Buffalo’s Old First Ward, was constructed in 1939 and has been boarded up for over a decade. When complete, the new affordable housing project will feature 405 residential units in 27 buildings, with 8,000 square feet of commercial space.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you, Mayor. So proud to be back in my hometown and to not see the buildings. I'd rather see the gravel than the buildings that were here for decades. A place that even back in 1938 was described as “prison-like”. So, it's been a long time for the residents in this community to finally see hope and to see light at the end of the tunnel.

When we stood here back in June — Mayor, it was a little less of a windy day, and I was looking for an excuse to wear my bills hat any time — but it was hard to imagine that these few months later — this short time later — that we'd be seeing buildings rise in the distance. And also to know that the wood is behind us, ready to build the next place for generations to come, so people can find a good home and have the dignity of living with a quality neighborhood around them, supported by services and retail and little shops, is absolutely wonderful.

I've been Governor for three years. My whole life I've been coming by on the 190, looking at these buildings and riding my bike around here, reflecting on the fact that even as a little girl, my mother brought me here because she did social work. We'd stop, we'd go into the buildings and try to provide services and help the people — literally bringing them food and comfort and companionship.

So, for me, I just wanted to stop by here and thank the Mayor for being an extraordinary mayor at a time when our city was reeling with all kinds of challenges. And he has seen everything; from a mass shooting in his own community and our community, to historic snowstorms, dealing with challenges every single day.

But I hope New Yorkers know — and Buffalonians in particular know — that they've had an amazing leader at the helm during this duration. So, I have been so proud to work with him on this project. To finally say, “This is a new day.” And I cannot wait to come back here and celebrate with the investments from Housing Community Renewal — at our level — $245 million of support.

We'll bear fruit. We'll be back here for the ribbon cutting and welcome people home, and Felicia and other leaders who've been part of this saying, “This is a community that matters. This is a statement that this neighborhood has always mattered and now it has these gleaming beautiful new buildings and parks and restaurants and all everything that's going to happen as we begin phase two now.”

This is a big day for Buffalo. Really, really proud to be here. Thank you very much.