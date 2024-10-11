Twelve Chattanooga Area Driver Services Locations to Close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Athens, Chattanooga/Bonny Oaks, Chattanooga/Red Bank and Cleveland Driver Services Centers and the Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie County Clerk Driver Services partner locations will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.

Location Closing Monday, Oct. 14

Athens Driver Services Center - 9 East Madison Avenue, Suite 100, Athens

Locations Closing Tuesday, Oct. 15

Bradley County Clerk - 155 N Ocoee Street, Cleveland

Grundy County Clerk - 68 Cumberland Street, Altamont

McMinn County Clerk - 9 East Madison Avenue, Suite 100, Athens

Rhea County Clerk - 375 Church Street Suite 101, Dayton

Locations Closing Wednesday, Oct. 16



Cleveland Driver Services Center - 301 James Asbury Drive NW, Cleveland

Monroe County Clerk – 103 College Street, Suite 1, Madisonville

Sequatchie County Clerk - 22 Cherry Street, Dunlap

Locations Closing Thursday, Oct. 17

Chattanooga/Red Bank Driver Services Center – 4873 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga

Hamilton County Clerk Kiosk - 6135 Heritage Park Drive, Chattanooga

Polk County Clerk – 6239 Hwy 411 #101, Benton

Location Closing Friday, Oct. 18

Chattanooga/Bonny Oaks Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga

The Crossville Driver Services Center will also close for an equipment upgrade on Monday, Oct. 14, and will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Driver Services at the Roane County Clerk will close Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.