Tennessee Highway Patrol Assists Drivers During Winter Storm

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) helped hundreds of drivers as a winter storm impacted Tennessee on February 18 and 19. Troopers worked tirelessly to assist stranded motorists, clear roadways, and investigate incidents amid hazardous conditions. Statewide, THP responded to 195 crashes, assisted 289 stranded motorists, and addressed 45 abandoned vehicles and 14 roadway obstructions. State Troopers also investigated two fatal crashes occurred during the time period.

“The men and women of the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked around the clock to keep drivers safe during this winter storm,” said Jeff Long, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.“

The highest call volumes were recorded in the Nashville, Chattanooga, and Memphis districts, with additional significant responses in Knoxville, Fall Branch, Lawrenceburg, Cookeville, and Jackson districts.

These districts are administrative regions established by the THP to efficiently manage and deploy troopers across Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Each district encompasses multiple counties and has its own headquarters to coordinate law enforcement activities and resources.

“We continue to urge drivers to use caution, reduce speed, and avoid unnecessary travel when winter weather impacts our roads”, said Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP remains actively engaged in monitoring road conditions and assisting motorists as recovery efforts continue.

Drivers are reminded to check road conditions before traveling and to call *THP (*847) in case of emergencies.

For the latest updates, follow THP on social media and visit tn.gov/safety.