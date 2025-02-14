Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 42 State Troopers

On February 13, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. The department instructed a regular 18-week trooper cadet class that exceeded the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission requirements. The graduation ceremony which took place at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church on Lebanon Pike in Nashville.

The 42 graduates of Trooper Cadet Class 225 included 17 cadets with prior military service, 6 cadets with associate’s degrees, 17 cadets with bachelor’s degrees, and 2 cadets with a master’s degrees. Cadet Class 225 additionally hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross.



Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office.

“Today we celebrated the hard work and perseverance these cadets demonstrated as they prepared to join one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “I commend these new troopers for stepping up to protect and serve the people of our great state. Congratulations to each one of them, and their families who’ve supported them,

on this tremendous accomplishment.”

"Becoming a Tennessee State Trooper is making promise to the people of Tennessee that no matter the hour, no matter the weather, someone will be there to help," said Colonel Matt Perry. He reminded them of the challenges of the job, the split-second decisions that would have to be made, and the risk to their personal safety. He continued, telling the newest members of the Highway Patrol, “Today you join a legacy of service that has stood strong since 1929, and you are now part of a tradition defined by honor, respect, and innovation.”

Trooper Tabias Sirmones was named the top cadet for Trooper Cadet Class 225 and was presented with the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for his leadership, work ethic, and academics. The award was named in honor of the late Trooper Calvin Jenks, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2007.