Joint Statement: 61st U.S.-Japan Business Conference

Washington, DC - Members of the U.S.-Japan Business Council and the Japan-U.S. Business Council (the “Councils”) held the 61st Annual U.S.-Japan Business Conference on October 10-11 in Washington, DC. The Councils jointly represent 136 companies from both the United States and Japan, with sectors including the digital economy, financial services, healthcare, energy, infrastructure, travel, tourism, and transportation. 2024 61st USJBC-JUBC Joint Statement - EN Financial Services Joint Statement - EN Healthcare Innovation Joint Statement - EN Energy Infrastructure Joint Statement - EN Digital Economy Joint Statement - EN

