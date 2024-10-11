U.S. Chamber Announces David Goeckeler As New Chair of the U.S.-Japan Business Council

Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Japan Business Council (USJBC) announced that David Goeckeler, the CEO of Western Digital, will become Chair of USJBC, effective today. Goeckeler, USJBC’s current Vice Chair, assumes the Chairmanship from Doug Peterson, the President and CEO of S&P Global. Joseph Bae, Co-CEO of KKR and current USJBC board member, was announced as USJBC’s incoming Vice Chair.

Charles Freeman, the U.S. Chamber’s Senior Vice President for Asia, said, “In this new era of countries challenging the rules-based international order, it is more crucial than ever for the U.S.-Japan alliance to be strong, and to continue advancing the cause of free trade and open markets. David Goeckeler’s continued leadership will help the USJBC continue its successful story as the leading voice for business at a critical time for the U.S.-Japan relationship. We thank Doug Peterson for his leadership of the USJBC since 2020, and for taking the Council to new heights.”

David Goeckeler said, “The role of the USJBC has never been more important than it is today. I’m grateful for the opportunity to steward this mission-critical organization that serves to strengthen the U.S.-Japan economic partnership. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful impact and enhance business and government ties between the U.S. and Japan.”

Joesph Bae said, “I am honored to become Vice Chair of the USJBC, an organization I have been proud to support for over 6 years. KKR was among the first private equity firms to enter Japan in 2006 and our conviction in the country has only grown stronger over the nearly two decades. Today, Japan makes up KKR’s largest exposure in the Asia Pacific region and we are committed to contributing to Japan’s ongoing economic renaissance.”

As CEO of Western Digital, Goeckeler has focused on Western Digital’s transformation as a leading data storage producer. Prior to Western Digital, Goeckeler served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Networking and Security Business. He also serves on the Board of Directors as Vice Chair of the Semiconductor Industry Association, the Board of Directors of ADP, and the University of Illinois College of Engineering Board of Visitors.

Bae joined KKR in 1996 and has held multiple leadership roles at the organization, including serving Co-President, Co-Chief Operating Officer, and serving on the Board and as a member of KKR’s Inclusion and Diversity Council. Bae also co-founded and serves on the board of The Asian American Foundation, and is a member of Harvard University’s Global Advisory Council and of the Board and Executive Committee of the Lincoln Center.