Find a Veterans Day Event Near You!

Utah communities are coming together this Veterans Day to honor the brave men and women who have served our country. From parades and ceremonies to concerts and special events, there are numerous opportunities to express gratitude and celebrate our veterans. Check out this list of events happening throughout the state to find a way to participate in your community. William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home Program. When: Friday, November 8th at 10:30 am Location: 700 S. Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, 84113 Riverton Veterans Day Program. When: Friday, November 8th at 7:00 pm Location: Sandra Lloyd Community Center 12830 S Redwood Road, Riverton, UT 84096 Behind the Lavalava Foundation: Pacific Island Veterans Day Dinner Gala. When: Friday, November 8th at 7:00 pm Location: Conference Center at Miller Campus 9750 South 300 West, Sandy, UT 84070. Free to veterans and a plus one, RSVP required Saratoga Springs Veterans Day Flag Ceremony. When: Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am Location: Patriot Park, 391 S Saratoga Rd, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 Layton City Veterans Day Parade. When: Saturday, November 9th @ 12:11 pm. Location: 789 N Wasatch Dr, Layton, UT 84041 VFW Post 8307 Veterans Day Celebration. When: Saturday, November 9th at noon. Location: 1389 North Main St, Layton UT 84041 North Ogden Veterans Day Devotional. When: Sunday, November 10th at 5:00 pm. Location: Barker Park, 2375 North Fruitland Dr, Ogden, UT 84414 Southern Utah Veterans Home Program. When: Monday, November 11th @ 11:00 am. Location: 160 North 200 E Street, Ivins, UT 84738 George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home Program. When: November 11th at 2:00 pm. Location: 1102 North 1200 West, Ogden, UT 84404 Mervyn Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veterans Home Program. When: Monday, November 11th at 11:00 am. Location: 1551 North Main St, Payson UT 84651 St George Veterans Day Commemoration. When: Monday, November 11th at 1:00 pm. Location: Utah Tech University North Encampment Mall 225 South University Avenue St. George, UT 84770 Washington City Veterans Day Celebration. When: Monday, November 11th at 11:00 am. Location: Veterans Park, 75 E Telegraph St, Washington, UT 84780 U of U Veterans Day Commemoration. When: Friday, November 15th at 11:00 am. Location: A. Ray Olpin Student Union, Ballroom 200 Central Campus Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, USA Draper Veterans Day Ceremony. When: Monday, November 11th at 11:00 am. Location: Draper City Park, 12500 S 1300 E, Draper, UT 84020

