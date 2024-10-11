Company Fined $70,000 for Workplace Injury
CANADA, October 11 - Released on October 11, 2024
On October 2, 2024, Denovo Window & Door Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.
The company was fined for contravening 9-2 (2) (b) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a temporary or permanent work area where there is a possibility of injury if a worker falls less than three metres, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $50,0000 with a surcharge of $20,000, for a total amount of $70,000.
Three other charges were withdrawn.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on November 15, 2022, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan when a worker was seriously injured when they fell from a scaffold.
