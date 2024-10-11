Seasonal Farm-to-Table Dinner Series to Highlight Iowa Agriculture and Culinary Talent

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 11, 2024) – The Iowa Tourism Office and Choose Iowa have partnered with the Iowa Restaurant Association to launch a seasonal farm-to-table dinner series, celebrating the connection between Iowa’s agricultural diversity and its culinary talent. The first dinner will take place on October 29 at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm in Iowa City, where Chef Benjamin Smart of Big Grove Brewery will showcase ingredients from local farms in a five-course menu. Tickets are now on sale at www.iowafarmtotable.org.

“This exciting collaboration between Choose Iowa, the Iowa Tourism Office, and the Iowa Restaurant Association will create memorable farm and culinary experiences that attendees won’t soon forget. Through this Farm-to-Table Dinner Series hosted on beautiful Iowa farms, guests will enjoy great food grown and raised by Iowa farmers and expertly prepared by some of Iowa’s best chefs,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “By linking Iowans to the food and ag products grown, raised and made right here in Iowa, Choose Iowa is opening new markets for farmers, broadening options for consumers, and boosting economic activity in our rural communities.”

Each dinner will highlight fresh seasonal offerings, with thoughtfully curated menus featuring Iowa ingredients. Chef Smart’s fall-themed menu will be paired with seasonal beverages from Big Grove Brewery and Wilson’s Orchard.

“In Iowa, farm to table isn’t a trend, it’s a way of life. We know travelers are seeking out immersive, educational experiences to connect them to the destination they are exploring. There is no better way to showcase Iowa as a foodie paradise than by connecting our agricultural heritage to the culinary arts. We are excited to collaborate with Choose Iowa and the Iowa Restaurant Association to create this event series to draw visitors from around the country to Iowa,” said Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager at the Iowa Tourism Office.

In addition to offering a memorable dining experience, the series also provides an educational component. High school students pursuing culinary arts will have the unique opportunity to work side by side with chefs, gaining practical experience in meal preparation, presentation, and kitchen operations. Proceeds from the dinners will benefit the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation, which supports culinary mentorship and scholarships for Iowa students.

"Iowa is uniquely positioned to lead the nation in farm-to-table dining," said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. "Although many may not realize the national acclaim these and other Iowa chefs have garnered, their culinary approaches have always remained rooted in the farm. These dinners offer an opportunity to experience exceptional, locally sourced meals in some of the most picturesque farm settings our state has to offer."

The next event in the series will take place in December at Rose Farm, with Chef Aaron Holt crafting a winter-themed menu. Details on the Spring and Summer dinners are forthcoming. For more information on the dinner series and ticket details, visit www.iowafarmtotable.org.