MDC hosts landowner timber sale workshop Oct. 25 in Eldon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners who are interested in learning more about sustainable timber harvests to a free landowner timber sale workshop on Oct. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Saline Valley Conservation Area in Eldon. This event will cover essential topics such as best management practices, wildlife habitat considerations, and effective harvest methods.

Participants of all ages are welcome to attend this event. A portable sawmill demonstration will be conducted, and attendees will be able to explore recently harvested areas. Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4a2. Questions about this event can be sent to Nathan Skinner at nathan.skinner@mdc.mo.gov. Saline Valley Conservation Area is located on Central Hill Road in Eldon.