Study on reusing wastewater in agriculture launched by SEI and the Ministry of Environment of Moldova

This forward-thinking initiative, led by SEI and conducted by national experts, aims to support Moldova’s forthcoming decision on whether and how to implement the use of reclaimed wastewater for agricultural irrigation, in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2020/741 of the European Parliament and of the Council on minimum requirements for water reuse.

The study, taking place from October 2024 to December 2025, is comprised of two phases: an initial screening, followed by an in-depth evaluation. It is part of the Green Agenda for Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine project, funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida). The study will be conducted in close cooperation with both the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova, along with other national stakeholders.

Moldova is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in Europe. As climate change and water scarcity are increasingly pressing issues, the study will explore the use of treated wastewater as an alternative source for irrigation. Optimal methods for utilizing this water will be analyzed that consider quality, available quantity and soil compatibility, as well as associated risks and advantages. Additionally, the study will assess the costs of implementing water treatment systems.

At the launch event, representatives from the Swedish Embassy in Moldova, the Ministry of Environment, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry gathered with SEI and national experts to set the stage for the study. Participants endorsed the study, provided recommendations to consider in the coming period and identified the actors involved in this process.

Gheorghe Hajder, the State Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, highlighted the importance of sustainable water resource management as a top priority: