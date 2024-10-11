Just transitions from coal in Colombia: between policy and reality

This policy brief highlights challenges for a just transition from thermal coal in Colombia, in order to inform policy, development cooperation and private finance, research and on-the-ground projects and to offer insights for researchers and practitioners in other contexts.

