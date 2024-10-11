Press Releases

10/11/2024

Attorney General Tong Announces $5 Million Judgment Against Bankrupt Vision Solar

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that a Hartford Superior Court judge has imposed a $5 million stipulated judgment against Vision Solar, settling the lawsuit brought by the Office of the Attorney General over high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentations, delays and unpermitted work.

Connecticut’s lawsuit alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, the Home Improvement Act, and other state laws. It claims Vision pressured consumers into loans for solar panels they could not afford and which, in some cases, were never activated. It also asserts Vision completed work without applying for or obtaining necessary permits, leaving consumers with systems that could not be connected to the grid as promised.

Because Vision filed for bankruptcy and is not seeking to reorganize, Vision Solar will not have assets sufficient to pay the judgment. However, today’s settlement sets clear expectations for solar companies operating in Connecticut, including accuracy of disclosures, contract protocols, permitting procedures, and use of licensed contractors. The settlement prohibits use of tablets and phones for signing contracts, and bars signing of contracts on the same day of a salespersons’ first visit to a home. The settlement requires clear and conspicuous disclosure of the basis for all estimates of solar power generation and future energy costs. The settlement requires a clear itemization of all services to be provided, including roofing and tree removal. The settlement further prohibits work prior to obtaining all necessary permits, and requires that licensed electricians be used for electrical work, pursuant to state statute.

“Vision Solar’s predatory business practices were some of the worst we have seen. We were looking forward to taking this case all the way to trial. While Vision collapsed before that could happen, today’s judgment sends a clear warning to any remaining solar businesses engaging in this type of abusive, deceptive conduct. We continue to receive complaints regarding numerous solar companies, and our suit against SunRun and its related businesses remains pending. We’re going to keep fighting for Connecticut consumers to ensure honest, fair practices across the solar industry,” said Attorney General Tong.

The Office of the Attorney General previously shared that Vision Solar’s Connecticut consumers who believe Vision owes them money or services and who have timely submitted a proof of claim to the bankruptcy court may be entitled to compensation of up to $25,000 from the Department of Consumer Protection’s Home Improvement Guaranty Fund if the bankruptcy is finalized and the consumers are not made whole on their claims. That process is ongoing. Consumers with questions about the Guaranty Fund should contact dcp.guarantyfunds@ct.gov. The financial portion of the State’s settlement with Vision Solar includes only civil penalties, not restitution, and does not impact any claim a consumer may have made in the bankruptcy court or their right to access the Guaranty Fund.

Vision’s customers should be aware that Vision’s bankruptcy filing does not automatically cancel or change consumers’ loan or lease agreements with third parties related to Vision solar systems. Consumers may wish to speak to their financing or leasing company with questions about the status of their systems.

Any Connecticut consumer with questions about their particular situation and any rights against Vision Solar should contact a private attorney. The Office of the Attorney General does not represent individual consumers and cannot file a claim on any individual consumer’s behalf. Vision Solar’s bankruptcy proceeding is pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, at docket number 23-21939-JNP.

Connecticut consumers who believe they have been harmed by a solar company’s practices should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General here: https://ct.gov/agcomplaints or with the Department of Consumer Protection here: https://portal.ct.gov/DCP/Complaint-Center/Consumers---Complaint-Center.

See here for previously released guidance on reviewing residential solar contracts.

Assistant Attorneys General Michael Nunes and Joe Gasser, Legal Investigator Caylee Ribeiro, and Consumer Protection Section Chief Michael Wertheimer are assisting the Attorney General with this matter.

