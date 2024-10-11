Tim Qualls Releases Stripped Version of Album ‘Feel,’ and New Single, 'Mine - Stripped'

Cover Art for album single, 'Mine - Stripped'

Inspired by childhood favorites, Houston alt-pop artist digs deeper into his sound with the stripped version of 'Feel.'

Letting the music take us, wherever it wanted to take us. That was our motto, let’s not overthink anything going on.” — Tim Qualls, Singer-songwriter

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year after Houston-based alt-pop artist Tim Qualls made waves with the release of his album ‘Feel,’ named the best album of 2023 by the Houston Chronicle, Qualls is back with the reimagined, ‘Feel - Stripped,’ and accompanying single, “Mine - Stripped.”

Drawing inspiration from his childhood favorite, Gavin DeGraw’s ‘Chariot - Stripped,’ Qualls digs deeper into these ten songs, offering fans a more intimate, raw version of the record to showcase his artistry in a new light.

“I wanted to pause for a moment, revisit the music, and find more meaning between the lyrics, the melodies, and the rhythm. It was about trying to find the notes in between the piano keys, those that are often overlooked. One part stripped, one part LIVE, one part reimagined.”

- Singer-Songwriter Tim Qualls

Feel - Stripped features live instrumentation, including contributions from long-time collaborator Ben Rothberg, and reimagined versions of tracks like “Mine”, which was never released as a single on the original album, but shines in a new way on Stripped. Recorded through spontaneous late-night sessions with a group of musicians who previously worked on the album and had played it live together, the new version embodies a creative spirit emphasizing raw, live energy.

“Ty, myself, Ben, and Colby, would show up late at night to record, with no preconceived ideas of how the tracks would go. We would talk for a bit, then eventually find our way over to an instrument or two and start to noodle around until we found a sound, tone, or vibe. From there, for all 10 songs, we would follow that random night's inspiration, letting the music guide us to where it wanted to go,” Tim concluded.

Qualls is renowned for his rootsy, soulful, and ornate music style, characterized by its emotional and embellished elements. ‘Feel’ signified the culmination of a 15-year journey, with the songs eloquently recounting Tim's life experiences and emotions.

His ability to rework his material with such attention to detail is a testament to his dedication as an artist. 'Feel - Stripped' offers a deeper emotional exploration while maintaining the soulfulness and vulnerability that made Feel originally resonate with listeners.

About Tim Qualls:

Houston-based songwriter Tim Qualls delivers rootsy soul music that is grounded in family, heartache, and a positive outlook on life very few write about. Influenced by legends like Ray Charles, Jamie Cullum, and John Mayer, musicians compare him to a “soul artist that croons on the piano.” His productions have been compared to Adele, Sam Smith, and Ryan Tedder. Once awarded Houston Press’ “Best New Act” award, Qualls continues to deliver new music every year. Tim has been featured on Spotify playlists such as LIFE SUCKS, DINNER MUSIC, SOULFUL BLEND, and COZY BLEND. Qualls’ recently-released singles “Forever,” “Grave,” and “History” are featured on his new album ‘Feel’ - now available on all streaming platforms!

