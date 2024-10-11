Attorney General James Secures Refunds for Consumers Whose Hotel Reservations in Buffalo Were Canceled Before Solar Eclipse

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today secured refunds for consumers who had their hotel reservations at the Aloft Buffalo Airport Hotel (Aloft Buffalo Airport) abruptly canceled shortly before the total solar eclipse in Western New York. In March 2024, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) received complaints from several individuals claiming the hotel abruptly canceled their reservations that they made months in advance to see the total solar eclipse in the Buffalo area. The OAG issued a consumer alert at the time and was able to help reinstate some of the reservations, but additional people reported issues with the hotel. Today’s agreement requires the Aloft Buffalo Airport Hotel to pay $9,000 in refunds to nearly a dozen consumers who had to book other accommodations at a higher rate because the hotel abruptly canceled their reservation. Attorney General James urges anyone who did not receive a refund after their hotel reservation at the Aloft Buffalo Airport Hotel was abruptly canceled for the eclipse to contact her office by filing a complaint online.

“Many people were excited to see the total solar eclipse in the Buffalo area and booked their stay months in advance, but the Aloft Buffalo Airport soured their experience with last-minute cancellations,” said Attorney General James. “My office worked with consumers to secure refunds for these canceled reservations, and now, we’re delivering this money back to them, and ensuring that Aloft improves its customer service so this doesn’t happen again. I thank the customers who came forward and filed complaints with my office on this issue, and I continue to encourage anyone who believes they were taken advantage of to file a complaint with my office.”

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse occurred across portions of the United States, and Buffalo, New York was in the path of totality, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from across the state and the country. Many tourists traveling to see the total solar eclipse booked reservations at the Aloft Buffalo Airport. Several consumers booked far in advance, including some who booked over a year prior to the event.

In March 2024, the hotel began canceling reservations that were made months prior without informing consumers of the cancellation. Many travelers did not know their reservation was canceled until they checked their account. The OAG received some complaints at the time and was able to help reinstate reservations for some consumers at no cost. However, the hotel continued to cancel some reservations without properly informing consumers. In some cases, hotel staff berated consumers who were understandably upset at having their reservation canceled at the last minute.

Today’s agreement with the Aloft Buffalo Airport Hotel requires the hotel to pay $9,000 in restitution to provide compensation for individuals who booked another accommodation at a higher rate as a result of having their reservation abruptly canceled around the time of the total solar eclipse.

This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General in Charge of the Buffalo Regional Office Chris Boyd, with support from Senior Consumer Fraud Representative Karen Davis, under the supervision of Deputy Attorney General of the Division of Regional Affairs Michael Russo. The Division of Regional Affairs is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Jill Faber and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.