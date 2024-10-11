Submit Release
Chief Justice Newby Extends the Amended Order for Certain Western North Carolina Counties Due to Hurricane Helene

Chief Justice Paul Newby has issued an emergency directive order  under N.C.G.S. § 7A-39(b)(1) extending relief for certain weather-affected counties in western North Carolina. Today’s order extends the amended order, issued September 30, 2024, for the following 13 counties:

  • Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey.

The emergency directives contained in this order become effective October 15, 2024, and expire on October 28, 2024.

