Chief Justice Newby Extends the Amended Order for Certain Western North Carolina Counties Due to Hurricane Helene

Chief Justice Paul Newby has issued an emergency directive order under N.C.G.S. § 7A-39(b)(1) extending relief for certain weather-affected counties in western North Carolina. Today’s order extends the amended order, issued September 30, 2024, for the following 13 counties:

Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey.

The emergency directives contained in this order become effective October 15, 2024, and expire on October 28, 2024.

See the order below for full details.