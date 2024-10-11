China initiates dispute complaint against Türkiye regarding measures on vehicle imports
China claims the measures at issue — which include additional duties on EVs, import certificate requirement, and additional duties on other types of vehicles and investment certificate exemptions — appear to be inconsistent with various provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994 and the Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures.
Further information is available in document WT/DS629/1
What is a request for consultations?
The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.
