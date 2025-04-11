China gives USD 500,000 to support WTO-led training programmes for developing economies

Channelled through the WTO Global Trust Fund, China's contribution will help support developing economies in deepening their expertise on WTO issues and enhance their skillset to effectively negotiate and implement trade rules.

Over the past 10 years, the Global Trust Fund has covered on average 50 per cent of the costs of WTO trade-related technical assistance and training activities, covering areas such as agriculture, services and trade facilitation.

MOFCOM DG Han said: "China firmly upholds the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core. Recognizing the important role technical assistance plays in helping developing economies, especially LDCs, better integrate into the multilateral trading system, China has been supporting these activities for many years. China will continue to deepen cooperation with the WTO Secretariat to make the WTO more inclusive."

Dr Bright said: "Trade plays a key role in furthering the development objectives of economies around the world. I thank China for its generous support, which will help ensure that government officials from developing economies and LDCs can gain the skillsets needed to harness international market opportunities to drive job creation and economic growth for their people."

Over the past 15 years, China has contributed close to CHF 9 million (close to USD 10.5 million) to assist developing members and observers – including LDCs – in integrating into the multilateral trade system.