WTO members elect new chair for services negotiations

At the meeting, following the prior endorsement of his nomination by the General Council on 18 February 2025, Ambassador Abdulhamid was formally elected Chair of the CTS SS. Members took the floor to express their commitment to working with the new Chair to reinvigorate the work of the Special Session.

Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill congratulated Ambassador Abdulhamid on his new role, saying: “With his significant experience in diplomacy and trade policy, as well as his leadership in different WTO bodies, I am confident that Ambassador Abdulhamid will guide the work of the Special Session with great skill and efficiency.”

Ambassador Abdulhamid succeeds Ambassador Zhanar Aitzhan of Kazakhstan. He paid tribute to his predecessor’s leadership and contributions during her tenure from 2018 until the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13), held in February/March 2024.

In his first statement as Chair, Ambassador Abdulhamid emphasized the critical role of services in driving economic growth and addressing global challenges. “From my personal experience, I have come to appreciate that services are fundamental for economic development. The current international environment is challenging, but I think it is important to consider that services are the bigger part of our economies and a growing share of world trade. For many reasons, services – and services trade – will be a bigger part of our future", he said. “Despite current challenges, it is important to maintain a long-term perspective, and to think about what we want to achieve in this organization, and of its usefulness.”

The new Chair emphasized both the built-in mandate under the GATS to further open up trade in services and the guidance provided by ministers at MC13. In the Ministerial Declaration adopted in Abu Dhabi, ministers noted the sector's critical role in the global economy, acknowledged the importance of discussions in both the regular and special sessions of the Council, and committed to reinvigorate work.

Ambassador Abdulhamid noted that MC14 is fast approaching. “As ministers will meet at MC14 in less than a year, now is the time to reflect and exchange on the path forward,” he said. He announced his intention to begin consultations with delegations in the coming weeks to hear their suggestions how on to reinvigorate work in the special session and move forward under the built-in agenda under Article XIX, including with a view to preparing for MC14.

More information on services negotiations is available here.