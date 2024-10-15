EVRCOOL Debuts at FABTECH 2024 with Revolutionary Industrial Process Chiller

EVRCOOL is making its debut at FABTECH 2024 with a game-changing Industrial Process Chiller. A real time chiller performance monitor is available in the EVRCOOL booth for visitors to experience. EVRCOOL: Process chilling. Done differently.

The next-generation industrial chiller, designed for efficiency, sustainability, and serviceability, is being unveiled for the first time in public at FABTECH.

Industrial process chillers have seen incremental innovation over the past few decades, but fundamental changes have been limited. Today, that changes. ” — Josh Roby, Co-Founder and Head of Technology & Sales

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVRCOOL , an innovator in industrial cooling solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge chiller technology at FABTECH 2024. This marks the company's first public product unveiling, showcasing a next-generation industrial chiller designed for efficiency, sustainability, and serviceability.“Industrial process chillers have seen incremental innovation over the past few decades, but fundamental changes have been limited. Today, that changes,” says Josh Roby, Co-Founder and Head of Technology & Sales. The EVRCOOL industrial chiller’s major breakthrough in design, featuring an easy swing-open door and slide-out compressor skid will revolutionize the way maintenance is performed in the field. Its custom designed I/O interface PCB dramatically reduces the electrical points that are known to be prone to failure. Additionally, the EVRCOOL chiller boasts the smallest footprint on the market.The EVRCOOL process chiller is poised to gracefully handle the future as well. Its low GWP refrigerant meets current California EPA standards and 2026 EPA emission standards outlined in the AIM Act. Its integrated IoT and smart technologies enable enhanced monitoring and diagnostic feedback today, and support future predictive maintenance algorithms for uninterrupted operation.EVRCOOL’s chillers set a new benchmark for performance and adaptability. FABTECH marks the beginning of EVRCOOL’s revolutionization of cooling solutions across industries, providing precise control and minimizing downtime.The EVRCOOL chiller is on display at FABTECH today, October 15 through Thursday, October 17 at Booth S31124. An interactive demo, enabling real time control through a remote user interface, is available for visitors to the EVRCOOL booth to get hands-on with the groundbreaking technology. The EVRCOOL team will also demonstrate the easy-open door and slide-out skid every day of FABTECH at 11 am and 3 pm.For more information, visit evrcool.com.About EVRCOOLIn an industry largely unchanged for decades, EVRCOOL was founded to offer a vastly improved option in terms of serviceability, customizability, and connectivity for process chilling. The equipment is not the only radically different outcome from the team’s vision: the values-driven ethos at EVRCOOL drives great partner relationships, fresh ideas, and constant efforts to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. To learn more about EVRCOOL and their innovative solutions, please visit www.evrcool.com

