Hatch Named mHUB 2026 Fourth Revolution Awards Finalist for Small and Medium-Sized Manufacturer of the Year

Hatch Product Development & Contract Manufacturing Recognized by mHUB for Excellence in Manufacturing Innovation, Operational Performance, and Community Impact

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Product Development & Contract Manufacturing has been named a finalist for the 2026 Fourth Revolution Awards presented by mHUB. Hatch was selected as one of five finalists in the Small and Medium-Sized Manufacturer of the Year category, which recognizes manufacturers demonstrating excellence in business practices, innovative processes, productivity enhancements, support for emerging technologies, and contributions to their local communities.Founded in 2021, Hatch Product Development & Contract Manufacturing was built to integrate product development and U.S. contract manufacturing under one roof, enabling faster execution, greater transparency, and scalable production for complex and regulated products. Led by a team with decades of experience, Hatch has grown to more than 100 professionals supporting dozens of active programs for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.“mHUB and Hatch share a common belief in how modern manufacturing actually gets done,” said Addison Merchut, Co-President and Co-Founder of Hatch Product Development & Contract Manufacturing. “Our team is focused on building practical systems, strong partnerships, and technology-forward manufacturing solutions that scale. Being named a finalist is a testament to the people behind the work and the discipline they bring to solving hard problems every day.”A key driver of Hatch’s manufacturing approach is Hatchworx, the company’s proprietary modular production system . Hatchworx cells combine standardized layouts, digital work instructions, and integrated data capture to improve repeatability, accelerate training, and support rapid production scale while maintaining quality. These capabilities are supported by in-house mechanical and electrical engineering labs, advanced prototyping resources, and a modern factory floor designed for fast iteration and consistent execution.Hatch’s commitment to operational excellence is reinforced through ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certifications, embedding continuous improvement across development and manufacturing processes. Technology also enables seamless collaboration across Hatch’s global team through digital design tools, AI-enabled research and communication, and the company’s proprietary Project Playbook, which supports real-time project and supply chain decision-making.In addition to its manufacturing operations, Hatch actively contributes to the Chicago innovation ecosystem through workforce development, university partnerships, industry education, and community engagement initiatives. As an active member of mHUB, Hatch supports the advancement of hardtech innovation and emerging manufacturing technologies across the region.The mHUB Fourth Revolution Awards celebrate manufacturers and innovators advancing the future of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Award recipients will be announced at the 2026 Fourth Revolution Awards ceremony hosted by mHUB on March 5, 2026 at Venue West in Chicago.About Hatch Product DevelopmentHatch Product Development is a global product development and manufacturing firm with the business acumen, industry network, and combined engineering experience to produce products for a wide variety of highly-regulated industries in accelerated timelines. Located just outside of Chicago with an international team, Hatch offers a full range of services to bring your product from concept to production. Comprised of a team who has over 25 years of product development and manufacturing experience and a modern top-tier vendor network, Hatch is passionate about efficiently hatching new products with passionate entrepreneurs and visionary leaders.

