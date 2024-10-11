Minister John Steenhuisen commemorates 2024 World Food Day in Northern Cape, 16 Oct

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will lead the commemoration of World Food Day at Delportshoop in the Northern Cape on Wednesday 16 October 2024. He will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ms Nokuzola Capa, the Northern Cape MEC for Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Rural Development and Land Reform, representatives from the Frances Baard District Municipality and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

This year’s WFD theme is 'Right to foods for a better life and a better future.' The theme is based on the fact that the world's farmers produce enough food to feed more than the global population, but hunger is still an issue for many. The main objective of WFD is to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and to highlight the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: 16 October 2024

Venue: Delportshoop Town, Dikgatlong Local Municipality, Northern Cape

Time: 10:00

Please RSVP to:

Mr Samuel Kgatla

Cell: 066 084 6653

E-mail: SamuelK@dalrrd.gov.za

Mr Stephen Galane

Media Liaison officer

Cell: 065 707 9152

E-mail: sgalane@daerl.co.za/sgalane30@gmail.com

