V2X Cybersecurity Market is Approximated to Reach US$ 13.10 Billion with Growing 18.2% CAGR From 2024 to 2032

The growing acquisition of connected and autonomous vehicles that are excessively vulnerable to cyber threats is driving the V2X cybersecurity market.

The rise of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies, backed by robust security measures, is driving market growth and ensuring safe vehicle operations.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The V2X cybersecurity market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕2𝐗 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 13.10 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2.91 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 18.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐕2𝐗 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲?V2X indicates interaction between a vehicle and everything in its neighboring ambiance. This involves other vehicles, linked frameworks, and the cloud. V2X technologies sanction vehicles to allocate real-time data with other vehicles and frameworks in their biosphere. With the position of contemporary vehicles and surrounding framework, vehicles carry applicable particulars that sanction them, prohibit mishaps, or indicate superior routes to take to prohibit congestion and reserve time. Growing concentration on progressive encryption technologies is impacting the V2X cybersecurity market favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐕2𝐗 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲?• Intel Corporation• NXP Semiconductors• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.• Cisco Systems, Inc.• Harman International• Valeo SA• Bosch Automotive Electronics• Infineon Technologies AG• Continental AG• Denso Corporation• Aptiv PLC• Thales Group• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.• Hyundai Mobis• STMicroelectronicsare some of the leading players in the V2X cybersecurity market.The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by notable associations and inventions. Prominent players are exploiting their technological skills and substantial research and development potential to improve their commodity offerings.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In August 2023, NXP Semiconductors disclosed its contemporary V2X interaction platform promoting improved security agreements to protect against surfacing cyber threats.• In July 2023, Intel declared the augmentation of its automotive business with the instigation of the Intel Atom P-series processors. These processors are outlined to improve vehicle security and connectivity, providing enhanced security attributes for V2X interactions. Vehicles armed with V2X interaction techniques dispatch and obtain an extensive aggregate of data involving susceptible details about vehicle position and driving motifs.Combination of AI and ML: The amalgamation of artificial intelligence and machine learning is transforming V2X cybersecurity by enhancing threat discernment and retaliation potential. AI and ML algorithms can inspect massive aggregates of data in real-time, recognizing motifs and inconsistencies that may designate probable security violations.Growing Regulatory Standards: Governments and administrative organizations are demonstrating strict directives to confront the provocations linked with connected vehicles. These directives frequently commission particular safety measures and conformity treaties that automotive manufacturers must ensure to sanction the safety and security of their V2X systems.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest V2X cybersecurity market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the premature acquisition of connected vehicle technologies, progressive framework, and robust regulatory infrastructure that encourage automotive cybersecurity.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the strict regulatory ambiance and the progressive automotive industry.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Connectivity Outlook• DSRC• CellularBy Unit Type Outlook• On-Board Unit (OBU)• Roadside Unit (RSU)By Communication Outlook• Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)• Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)• Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)• Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)By Vehicle Type Outlook• Commercial Vehicle• Passenger CarBy Regional Outlook• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the expected market size of the V2X cybersecurity market?The market size is expected to reach USD 13.10 billion by 2032.Which region contributes notably towards the global V2X cybersecurity market?North America contributes notably to the global market.What will be the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.What are the key segments in the market?The market report covering key segments are unit, communication, security type, and region. 