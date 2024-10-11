Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,401 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to Nevada

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO NEVADA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 10, 2024

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Nevada on Thursday, October 10, to learn about sports tourism.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Tuesday, October 15. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the night of October 10 through the morning of October 12. Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting Governor from the morning of October 12 through the afternoon of October 15.

# # #

Media Contacts:   
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to Nevada

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more