Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi hosts two-day EXCO Planning Lekgotla, 13 to 14 Oct

North West hosts first 7th administration EXCO planning lekgotla

The leadership of North West Provincial Government, led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will hold a two-day EXCO Planning Lekgotla to identify the provincial government’s key priorities for the next five years.

The EXCO Planning Lekgotla which will be attended by Members of the Executive Council, Executive Mayors and Mayors, Heads of Provincial Departments, Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers and Chief Executive Officers of State-Owned Entities, will be held on Sunday, 13 and Monday, 14 October 2024 at The Key Guest Villa in Orkney, City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

This EXCO Planning Lekgotla platform will also afford the leadership the opportunity to deliberate on the draft Provincial Growth and Development Strategy, as well as plans to create sustainable jobs and accelerate service delivery.

Members of the media wishing to cover the outcome of the EXCO Planning Lekgotla will be afforded the opportunity to conduct interviews on the second day (Monday 14) of the EXCO Planning Lekgotla, from 13h00.

