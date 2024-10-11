President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Heads of Chapter 9 institutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, 10 October 2024, joined by members of the National Executive, hosted the leadership of the institutions supporting South Africa's constitutional democracy at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria.

The purpose of meeting between the National Executive and the Chapter 9 institutions and the Public Service Commission was to discuss broad issues that are of national interest including the common responsibility to protect and strengthen the country's democracy.

The meeting further afforded the National Executive the opportunity to understand the work and the challenges Chapter 9 institutions experience.

President Ramaphosa paid tribute to the immense contribution that Chapter 9 institutions have made in serving the country with distinction.

The meeting reflected on the state of democracy during the year that South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy.

The meeting acknowledged the journey South Africa has traveled as a democratic society, and the path that lies ahead to realise the promise of freedom for all.

Among the achievements the meeting recognised is the strength, vitality and durability of South Africa's democracy.

President Ramaphosa pledged the support of the National Executive to the work of the Chapter 9 institutions and emphasised the Executive's respect for the Constitutionally enshrined principle of the independence of Chapter 9 institutions if they are to effectively fulfil their respective mandates, exercise their powers and perform their functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

President Ramaphosa was supported by Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa; Minister of Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi; Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel; and Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Steve Letsike.

