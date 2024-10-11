Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,404 in the last 365 days.

MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds in Overstrand

Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, handed over a total of 82 title deeds to beneficiaries. These title deeds were handed to 69 beneficiaries in Blompark, Gansbaai, seven beneficiaries in Pearly Beach, and six beneficiaries in Stanford.

The housing development projects in Blompark and Stanford are still ongoing and will deliver more housing opportunities to beneficiaries in the area.

The development in Blompark is planned to deliver 539 housing units, of which 400 units were completed and handed over during the 2021/22 (100 units), 2022/23 (150 units) and 2023/24 (150 units) financial years. Of the 400 completed units, eight units were built and allocated to qualifying disabled beneficiaries. The construction of the final 139 units will commence in the 2025/26 financial year.

At the housing development in Stanford, with a total of 621 units, 100 units were completed in the 2023/24 financial year, 200 units were completed earlier this year, with another 250 units expected to be completed in March 2025. To date, 209 housing units have been handed over to beneficiaries.

Minister Simmer was very excited to be part of the handover ceremony and said, “Many of the recipients here today have been waiting many years for this process to come full circle, and I am pleased to be part of this significant moment. The Western Cape government is a caring government and works very hard to deliver services that gives people dignity and enables them to prosper. I look forward to when we return to the Overstrand soon when there will be more housing opportunities to deliver to qualifying beneficiaries.”

Media enquiries:
Mr. Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers
E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
Tell: 021 483 8067 
Cell: 082 431 0068

Mr. Jandré Bakker
Head of Communication
Department of Infrastructure
E-mail: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds in Overstrand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more