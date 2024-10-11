MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds in Overstrand

Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, handed over a total of 82 title deeds to beneficiaries. These title deeds were handed to 69 beneficiaries in Blompark, Gansbaai, seven beneficiaries in Pearly Beach, and six beneficiaries in Stanford.

The housing development projects in Blompark and Stanford are still ongoing and will deliver more housing opportunities to beneficiaries in the area.

The development in Blompark is planned to deliver 539 housing units, of which 400 units were completed and handed over during the 2021/22 (100 units), 2022/23 (150 units) and 2023/24 (150 units) financial years. Of the 400 completed units, eight units were built and allocated to qualifying disabled beneficiaries. The construction of the final 139 units will commence in the 2025/26 financial year.

At the housing development in Stanford, with a total of 621 units, 100 units were completed in the 2023/24 financial year, 200 units were completed earlier this year, with another 250 units expected to be completed in March 2025. To date, 209 housing units have been handed over to beneficiaries.

Minister Simmer was very excited to be part of the handover ceremony and said, “Many of the recipients here today have been waiting many years for this process to come full circle, and I am pleased to be part of this significant moment. The Western Cape government is a caring government and works very hard to deliver services that gives people dignity and enables them to prosper. I look forward to when we return to the Overstrand soon when there will be more housing opportunities to deliver to qualifying beneficiaries.”

Media enquiries:

Mr. Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Tell: 021 483 8067

Cell: 082 431 0068

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

E-mail: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za