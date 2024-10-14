SnapFulfil to exhibit at IntraLogisteX USA in Miami, FL – October 22-23, 2024

SnapFulfil will present its cloud WMS at IntraLogisteX USA, Booth 222.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFulfil , a leading provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), is excited to announce its participation in IntraLogisteX USA, taking place from October 22-23, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.SnapFulfil will be presenting its innovative cloud-based WMS at Booth 222, offering live hourly demonstrations of how its technology optimizes logistics efficiency and improves supply chain operations.As a key exhibitor, SnapFulfil will demonstrate how its cloud-based WMS provides real-time data visibility, enhanced automation integration, and end-to-end control of warehouse operations.Visitors to Booth 222 will experience live demonstrations of SnapFulfil’s cloud-based Warehouse Management System , which helps businesses improve warehouse efficiency, streamline inventory management, and ensure seamless integration with automation technologies.“SnapFulfil is looking forward to being a part of this new industry event in the U.S. and presenting how our cloud-based WMS can transform warehouse operations for businesses of all sizes,” said Brian Krist, CCO at Snapfulfil. “Our solution is designed to enhance operational efficiency, provide scalability, and offer businesses the flexibility needed to adapt to today's fast-paced warehouse environment.”IntraLogisteX USA is a premier event that brings together supply chain and manufacturing professionals in a focused environment to share innovative ideas, discover the latest solutions, and improve operational efficiency, agility, scalability, and accuracy.The event will also feature a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, industry thought leaders, and workshops, offering exhibitors and attendees a chance to learn about the latest industry trends and best practices.For more information about the event, visit: IntraLogisteX USA.About SnapFulfilSnapFulfil is the flagship cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) developed by Synergy Logistics, a pioneer in warehouse management technology with over 50 years of experience. SnapFulfil delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive rapid return on investment, thanks to its proprietary, highly configurable workflow rules engine. Designed for flexibility, SnapFulfil is quick to implement and easily adaptable to meet evolving fulfillment needs, helping businesses enhance warehouse efficiency.In addition to SnapFulfil, Synergy Logistics has introduced SnapControl, an award-winning multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a unified, device-agnostic approach to automation. SnapControl efficiently coordinates all warehouse devices and robotics, delivering seamless automation with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, SnapFulfil offers robust, scalable software solutions that empower businesses to optimize their warehousing operations and stay competitive in a fast-paced market.

