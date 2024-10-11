Ghibli Studio Store Releases New October Summer Collection for Fans of the Famed Japanese Studio

The range is aimed at helping fans bring to life the magic they have come to love from award-winning Studio Ghibli films.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghibli Studio Store , the go-to destination for fans of the beloved Japanese animation studio, has announced the release of its all-new October summer collection. This range of items has been designed to captivate all those who have grown up watching Studio Ghibli's timeless works, which started in 1985 and include hits like My Neighbor Totoro, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, and Spirited Away.In a statement to the press, a senior spokesperson from the Ghibli Studio Store said, "We are super excited to present this new collection, which personifies the magic and wonder that Studio Ghibli has created for nearly four decades. As fans, we have seen firsthand how their work transcended borders and generations. Our store is proud to serve as the ultimate hub for people who want to bring a piece of that Ghibli magic into their everyday lives."The summer collection features an assortment of items, including apparel, accessories, and home decor, such as Ghibli Studio T-Shirts Ghibli Studio Hoodies , Totoro-inspired hats, and durable phone cases. The store collaborated with talented artists to bring iconic scenes and quotes to life on every Ghibli Studio merch piece. Each item has been crafted with high-quality materials to ensure that they last for a long time and make for the perfect gift for any fan who cherishes the studio's rich legacy of storytelling. To further facilitate the community, the store enables them to easily search for items on the website by their favorite Ghibli characters and movies.The spokesperson went on to add, "Our creative team spent months designing Ghibli merchandise that evokes the spirit of adventure, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotion that the studio has come to represent. This collection allows fans to celebrate their favorite moments fashionably and aesthetically something that even the studio’s founder Miyazaki would himself be proud of. We also aimed to make this magic as accessible as possible which is why we have kept the pricing fair for fans from all walks of life. We warmly invite Ghibli lovers to explore the collection online and find pieces that resonate with them."The Ghibli Studio Store is offering free shipping on all orders over $40, alongside international shipping to over 200 countries. Moreover, fans who purchase two or more items get a 10% discount. People eager to dive into the new summer collection can visit the Ghibli Studio Store website at https://ghiblistudio.store/ today.

