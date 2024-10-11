South Australia to host 2025 Australian Regional Tourism Convention

Release date: 11/10/24

The Adelaide Hills in South Australia will host the Australian Regional Tourism (ART) Convention from 14-17 October 2025.

Regarded as the most significant annual event for regional tourism, the ART Convention provides a platform where industry experts are given the opportunity to exchange ideas, promote their products, discuss challenges and showcase best practice.

This is the third time this important business event has been held in South Australia, having been previously hosted in the Barossa Valley in 2008 and Victor Harbour in 2015.

Set to attract up to 200 delegates, the ART Conference will showcase the Adelaide Hills and wider South Australia on the national stage to industry, practitioners and government working in regional tourism across Australia.

Alongside promoting our world-class food, wine, and nature-based experiences, the Adelaide Hills convention will focus on key pillars for this regional destination, including agritourism and sustainability – environmental, economic and social. These themes are key to driving long-term success for the Adelaide Hills, and we can’t wait to share the expertise from our region with other national delegates.

Business events are an important economic driver for the state. They also provide fantastic opportunities to showcase South Australia as a must-visit destination to discerning business visitors from across the nation and globe.

In 2024, South Australia hosted a range of business events. These include the Asia Pacific Hotel & Industry Conference, for the fourth year running, attracting a record 1,500 delegates from over 40 countries as well as the Australian Cruise Association Annual Conference.

ART Convention registrations will open soon. For further information, visit www.regionaltourism.com.au.

The 2025 Australian Regional Tourism Convention is proudly supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission, Adelaide Hills Tourism and Business Events Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We are thrilled to be hosting the 2025 Australian Regional Tourism Convention in the Adelaide Hills, South Australia.

Just 20 minutes’ drive from the CBD, this thriving tourism region offers world-class winery experiences, pristine nature and wildlife, iconic agritourism products including Beerenberg and Jurlique, as well as the charming historic German town, Hahndorf.

The Australian Regional Tourism Convention will give us another valuable opportunity to showcase all that the Adelaide Hills offers, including agritourism, wellness and nature while encouraging delegates to extend their stay and enjoy wider South Australia.

Attributable to Joel Chadwick, Chair ART

Our congratulations to AHT, the South Australian Tourism Commission and Business Events Adelaide for securing this highly sought-after national event. We are excited to be working with Adelaide Hills on delivering an outstanding programme for 2025.

This is a region that anchors heavily into its provenance and nature-based products, historical towns and villages, all of which are supported by a thriving local community and a growing visitor economy, common themes heavily explored by ART.