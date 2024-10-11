Park Lane Complex by Nic Lee Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Park Lane Complex

Waterfrom Design's Innovative Sales Center Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of interior design, has announced Nic Lee 's "Park Lane Complex" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of the sales center design, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the competitive interior design industry.The Park Lane Complex design showcases the relevance of incorporating traditional elements into modern spaces, creating an immersive and culturally rich environment. By drawing inspiration from 11th-century Chinese gardens and strategically adapting their essence to contemporary needs, this design aligns with the growing trend of blending heritage and innovation in interior spaces. The project's focus on sustainable community use and the integration of green belts further demonstrates its alignment with current industry practices and the evolving demands of urban development.The award-winning design stands out for its unique approach to spatial organization and visitor experience. Rather than adhering to linear pathways, the Park Lane Complex emphasizes experiential flow, dividing the space into overlapping volumes that create a sense of progression and discovery. The strategic use of angled void areas and the avoidance of complete vertical penetration contribute to the design's refined ambiance, while the careful selection of materials, such as textured stone and complementary hues, enhances the overall aesthetic appeal.The Bronze A' Design Award for the Park Lane Complex serves as a testament to Waterfrom Design's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of innovative spatial concepts and the seamless integration of cultural elements into modern environments. As the design industry continues to evolve, the Park Lane Complex stands as a benchmark for excellence, showcasing the potential for interior spaces to create immersive and meaningful experiences.Interested parties may learn more at:About Nic LeeNic Lee, design director of Waterfrom Design, brings over a decade of experience to his work, seamlessly blending simplicity with humour. With a master's degree in interior design from Pratt Institute in New York and participation in Denmark's International Education Programme, Nic's approach draws insights from the arts, humanities and philosophy. His unique perspective that challenges norms and redefines expectations has earned him accolades.About China Resources Land Co.LtdChina Resources Land Limited (CR Land, HK1109), a strategic business unit of China Resources Group, is a leading comprehensive urban investor, developer, and operator in mainland China. With a diverse portfolio encompassing residential development, investment property, urban redevelopment, property management, senior housing, leasing apartments, industrial funds, industrial property, cultural sports and educational property, cinema, construction, decoration, electromechanical, and furniture, CR Land is at the forefront of city construction and operation.About Waterfrom DesignEstablished in 2008, Waterfrom Design bridges the realms of interior design, architecture, commercial design, and landscape. Guided by the philosophy that design should be like water-simple, pure, organic, and ever-changing-the firm strives to create spaces that convey messages and allow emotions to settle and mature over time. By paying attention to the story and context of each project, Waterfrom Design aims to provide spaces that encourage imagination and personal interpretation, often revealing unexpected insights to both users and designers alike.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance people's lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. This prestigious recognition highlights the designer's skill in blending form and function to create spaces that are both aesthetically appealing and functionally effective.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that celebrates excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, with a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluating each submission based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior capabilities, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote exceptional products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interiorcompetitions.com

