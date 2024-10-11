Perra by Creavit Design Team Wins Bronze in A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards

Perra

Creavit Design Team's Innovative Perra Collection Recognized for Excellence in Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sanitary ware design, has announced Creavit Design Team 's Perra Bathroom Furniture Collection as the Bronze Winner in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Perra collection within the sanitary ware industry and design community.The Perra collection's innovative approach to bathroom furniture design aligns with current trends and needs in the sanitary ware industry. By offering customizable solutions in size and color, Perra allows users to tailor their bathroom spaces to their specific requirements, advancing industry standards and practices. This adaptability provides practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in bathroom design.What sets the Perra collection apart is its unique Mix&Match feature, which enables users to personalize their bathroom furniture by combining pieces in different sizes, functions, and colors. This modular approach, inspired by the idea of reflecting individual tastes and breaking away from traditional furniture patterns, results in an almost infinite number of design options. The collection's aesthetic structure seamlessly adapts to any space, whether shrinking or expanding, while maintaining harmony and functionality.Winning the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award serves as motivation for the Creavit Design Team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement in modular bathroom furniture design, inspiring the team to push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. The award highlights the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality, user-centric solutions that enhance the bathroom experience.The development of the Perra collection was a collaborative effort by the Creavit Design Team, involving coordination between various departments, including marketing, R&D, supply, production, and sales. This teamwork played a crucial role in realizing the product's modular approach, which reduces waste material loss by 30% and allows for easy assembly with standard dimensions and parts.Interested parties may learn more at:About Creavit Design TeamCreavit Design Team, based in Turkey, focuses on designing water-saving products, particularly for bathroom use, considering it the area with the highest daily water consumption. In addition to creating water-efficient products, the team has established a botanical garden on their premises to celebrate and respect nature. Creavit advocates for valuing water resources, maintaining a clean environment, and ensuring a habitable world by promoting the message, "Don't Take Water For Granted!"About CreavitWith the motto "The Bathroom," Creavit has been continuously manufacturing and improving its products since the 1960s to provide excellence to customers worldwide. The company specializes in producing sanitary ware, ceramic bathroom products, furniture, and fixtures customized to meet the needs and expectations of users in wet spaces. These products are equipped with water-saving features, specifically designed for use in bathrooms, demonstrating Creavit's commitment to sustainability and user satisfaction.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding bathroom furniture and sanitary ware designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, environmental impact, durability, ease of installation, user comfort, space optimization, water conservation, waste management, inclusive design, hygiene considerations, technological integration, cost-effectiveness, safety measures, cultural relevance, market potential, and adaptability to different settings. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, sanitary ware industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers, ensuring that the awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized annually since 2008, now in its 16th year. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, aiming to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, sanitary ware industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award honors creative minds and promotes global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving inspiration and advancement.

