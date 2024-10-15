Pentaleap and Placements.io Partner to Unlock Retail Media Growth with Centralized Ad Operations

Pentaleap is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Placements.io, the premier operations, revenue, and billing management platform for RMNs.

Our partnership with Pentaleap is a natural fit because both companies share a commitment to deep, cross-platform integration that empowers brands to seamlessly manage their retail media networks” — Evan Bowen, chief business officer at Placements.io

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap Inc., a leader in retail media technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Placements.io , the premier operations, revenue, and billing management platform for retail media networks. This partnership aims to provide retailers with an advanced, fully integrated platform that centralizes media operations and maximizes ad revenue.Through this collaboration, Pentaleap delivers its advanced retail media management platform, providing retailers full control over their ad inventory while ensuring data transparency and optimized ad performance. By focusing on customization and seamless omnichannel integration, Pentaleap empowers brands to personalize their campaigns, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth. This partnership reinforces Pentaleap’s mission to democratize retail media by enabling retailers to unlock new revenue streams and achieve maximum efficiency without compromising user experience.“By combining our expertise, we’re enabling an open and efficient ad ecosystem designed to support the needs of modern, Fortune 500 brands. Together, we are driving innovation in retail media, ensuring our clients can scale their operations and achieve their marketing goals with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility.”“We believe that the future of retail media lies in giving Retail Media Networks control over their platforms while providing the flexibility to adapt to market changes quickly. Partnerships like this one are crucial to our mission of democratizing the industry and delivering the best possible value to Retail Media Networks and brands." – Andreas Reiffen, CEO of PentaleapKey Benefits of the Partnership:- Complete Data Control: Transparent data management and real-time reporting provide insights to optimize ad performance and drive revenue growth.- Advanced Customization: Tailored solutions that meet specific retailer needs, enhancing ad relevance and boosting revenue potential.- Seamless Integration: Easy integration into existing systems, streamlining media operations across channels to maximize efficiency and revenue.- Scalable Solutions: A flexible platform that grows with retail media networks, enabling scalable revenue without the limitations of legacy systems.This partnership represents Pentaleap’s dedication to helping retailers capitalize on the growing opportunities within the retail media landscape by offering a solution that ensures customization, control, and efficiency at every stage of their media journey.For more information about this partnership, visit www.pentaleap.com and Placements.io.About PlacementsPlacements.io is the world’s leading operating system for digital advertising. By making advertising more intelligent, efficient, and transparent — for buyers and sellers — we’re making the industry more profitable for everyone. Our platform powers over $12 billion in advertising revenue for publishers, retail media networks, and broadcasters, including marquee brands like Microsoft, Ahold Delhaize, Staples, and Sky. For more information, visit www.placements.io About Pentaleap, Inc.Pentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like Staples, The Home Depot and Pague Menos. For more information, visit www.pentaleap.com Contact: ‍press@pentaleap.comLindseyb@placements.io

