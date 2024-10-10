News Release – DOH Authorizes Café Duck Butt to Reopen Following Correction of Violations

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH AUTHORIZES CAFÉ DUCK BUTT TO REOPEN FOLLOWING CORRECTION OF VIOLATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2024 24-134

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Café Duck Butt a red placard and ordered the establishment to close on Oct. 8, due to the establishment’s inability to meet food safety requirements. Following the correction of the violations, a green placard and reopening was authorized on Oct. 9.

Café Duck Butt, located at 901 Kawaiahaʻo Street, in Honolulu, received the red placard and was ordered to immediately close on Oct. 8 due to a lack of electricity and its inability to power refrigerators needed to keep food safe to consume. A follow-up inspection was conducted on Oct. 9, once power was restored which found all critical violations were resolved.

Café Duck Butt was advised that refrigeration equipment must always be operational. Food establishments must close in the event of a power outage to protect customers from potential foodborne illnesses, some of which, may be very severe.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

