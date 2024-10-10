Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,425 in the last 365 days.

News Release – DOH Authorizes Café Duck Butt to Reopen Following Correction of Violations

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH AUTHORIZES CAFÉ DUCK BUTT TO REOPEN FOLLOWING CORRECTION OF VIOLATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2024                                                                                                    24-134

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Café Duck Butt a red placard and ordered the establishment to close on Oct. 8, due to the establishment’s inability to meet food safety requirements. Following the correction of the violations, a green placard and reopening was authorized on Oct. 9.

Café Duck Butt, located at 901 Kawaiahaʻo Street, in Honolulu, received the red placard and was ordered to immediately close on Oct. 8 due to a lack of electricity and its inability to power refrigerators needed to keep food safe to consume. A follow-up inspection was conducted on Oct. 9, once power was restored which found all critical violations were resolved.

Café Duck Butt was advised that refrigeration equipment must always be operational. Food establishments must close in the event of a power outage to protect customers from potential foodborne illnesses, some of which, may be very severe.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

News Release – DOH Authorizes Café Duck Butt to Reopen Following Correction of Violations

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more