PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 9, 2024 "Kailangan pa ba nilang magmakaawa?" — Bong Go urges prompt release of remaining Health Emergency Allowances still due to qualified health workers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, urged that the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) work together to expedite the release of the remaining PHP 4.9 billion needed for the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of qualified healthcare workers. The senator who serves as Chair of the Senate Health Committee and Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, urged the government to prioritize these front liners, reminding them that these workers "should not have to beg" for the compensation they rightfully earned. Speaking during the public hearing for the proposed 2025 Department of Health (DOH) budget on October 8, Go highlighted the urgency of settling the remaining balance this year, warning that delaying the payments could consequently result to adding it to the 2025 budget. "Kung kaya naman po ng DBM, bigyan na ng priority... Kailangan pa ba nilang magmakawa?" Go asked, directly addressing DBM officials present at the hearing. Go emphasized the importance of immediately addressing the funding gap through available funds this year, so the allocation would not have to be included in the 2025 national budget. "Baka naman po kaya na itong paglaanan ng budget sa taong ito para hindi na po kailangan ipasok pa sa 2025 budget. Kung kaya naman po ng ating DBM, bigyan ng priority," Go said, directing his call to DBM officials present at the hearing. The senator reminded both the DBM and DOH of its previous appeals to reconcile their records and ensure that all healthcare workers who served during the pandemic receive the allowances they are entitled to. He pointed out that this has been an ongoing issue, with many workers still waiting for their HEA payments despite rendering critical services during the health crisis. "Nakapag-hearing na po tayo ng siyam na hearing sa Committee on Health, we were able to press DOH and DBM to release funding for the Health Emergency Allowance or HEA po ng ating mga healthcare workers who served during the pandemic. Services rendered na po ito, pinagpawisan nila, pinagpaguran po nila," said Go. "Buti na lang po, nag-hearing tayo. At least, narinig po ang kanilang hinaing. Kahit saan po pumunta, ang sigaw nila, pagsalubong pa lang sa akin ng mga health workers, ang sigaw, 'HEA! HEA!' Kailangan pa ba nilang magmakawa? Pinagpawisan nila 'yan. Services rendered po 'yan," he stressed. Meanwhile, the senator expressed his gratitude to both the DOH and DBM for responding to the committee's persistent calls, stating that progress has been made in the reconciliation and payment process. "Salamat sa DOH at DBM na rinig n'yo po. Sulit po ang pangungulit natin," Go said. According to updates provided during the hearing, the DOH has been processing payments for the unpaid HEA, with a commitment to complete the disbursement by the end of October. However, Go also pointed out that several healthcare workers have filed appeals after realizing that their claims could be settled. This has added to the total amount required to fully cover the HEA obligations. "But now, meron po mga appeals, 'no? I want to bring to the attention of this committee, that around PHP 4.9 billion is still needed to cover the appeals made by some health workers. Nabuhayan po sila ng loob nung nakita nila na babayaran po sila," Go said. One of the most pressing points raised by Go during the hearing was the need for the DBM to prioritize the remaining HEA payments with an option of using unprogrammed funds from the current budget year. He highlighted that there is no need to push these payments into the 2025 budget if the DBM could allocate unprogrammed appropriations to cover the required amount. "Baka pwede n'yo unahin kung meron kayo mga unprogrammed funds. Mas importante po itong mga Health Emergency Allowances po ng ating mga health workers," he stated during the hearing. The senator then acknowledged the invaluable role played by healthcare workers during the pandemic, calling them the "heroes of the pandemic." He praised their dedication, stressing that their sacrifices should not be overlooked in terms of compensation. "Kayo po 'yung hero ng pandemya. Mga medical frontliners, including our secretary. Nag-serbisyo ka rin po sa Task Force noon against COVID-19. Including a task force noon against COVID. Including USec. (Maria Rosario) Vergeire, siya 'yung naging mukha ng pandemya, araw-araw natin nakikita. Salamat sa inyong serbisyo lahat ng mga taga-DOH," Go said. The senator emphasized that while no monetary compensation can ever fully repay the sacrifices made by healthcare workers, it is the government's responsibility to ensure that they receive the allowances they are entitled to. Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11712, which mandates the provision of additional health emergency allowances for public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies. Despite the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency in the country last year, he continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers for their services rendered during the pandemic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.