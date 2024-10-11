DLE Deputy Sheriffs Arrest Unruly Passenger
October 10, 2024
DLE Deputy Sheriffs Arrest Unruly Passenger
HONOLULU – Deputy Sheriffs with the Department of Law Enforcement arrested a passenger on United Airlines flight #1175 shortly after the landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this morning.
The passenger allegedly created an in-flight disturbance and interfered with the flight crew. Other passengers assisted the crew in restraining the man.
Upon arrival, Deputy Sheriffs removed the man from the aircraft. He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.
