DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2024

DLE Deputy Sheriffs Arrest Unruly Passenger

HONOLULU – Deputy Sheriffs with the Department of Law Enforcement arrested a passenger on United Airlines flight #1175 shortly after the landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this morning.

The passenger allegedly created an in-flight disturbance and interfered with the flight crew. Other passengers assisted the crew in restraining the man.

Upon arrival, Deputy Sheriffs removed the man from the aircraft. He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Public Information Officer

Department of Law Enforcement

Office 808-587-5051

Mobile 808-892-9272

Email: [email protected]