Tenth Annual 43North Startup Competition Winners

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the winners of the tenth annual 43North Finals, New York State’s $5 million startup competition held in Buffalo, in which five innovative startup companies were each awarded a $1 million investment and the opportunity to grow their business in Buffalo. This year’s applicant pool spanned 36 countries and five continents, eventually narrowing to eight finalists who traveled to Buffalo to pitch their business to a panel of esteemed judges and a captive audience at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“New York remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering the growth of innovative and forward-thinking startups, and our 43North competition is a key part of the State’s efforts to drive revolutionary solutions to today’s challenges,” Governor Hochul said. “I was pleased to present the awards and to congratulate our five dynamic winners who will bring their transformative businesses to Western New York, creating jobs, attracting capital, and investing in our community. With New York’s unprecedented support of 43North, we are continuing to strengthen Buffalo’s reputation as one of the nation’s fastest-growing startup hubs.”

In January 2025, the five winning companies will relocate to Buffalo, establishing their operations at 43North’s headquarters in Seneca One Tower. This move will create new jobs and further strengthen Buffalo’s thriving innovation ecosystem, reinforcing New York State’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth and driving economic development across the region.

This year’s high-energy event marked a decade of 43North’s commitment to furthering innovation and entrepreneurship in the City of Good Neighbors. The program’s remarkable success since its inception in 2014 has brought over 69 companies to Western New York, raising over $965 million and creating over 3,000 jobs globally and nearly 1,000 in Buffalo.

The Winners of the 2024 43North Competition are:

CoverRight – Brooklyn, NY

CoverRight is on a mission to improve the lives of older adults by guiding them through health, finance and lifestyle options that benefit them.

FoodNerd – Buffalo, NY

FoodNerd is a food technology platform redefining the processing of shelf-stable foods. Its patent-pending technology produces nutraceutical-grade food with vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients preserved intact.

HeronAI – Cambridge, MA

HeronAI has created the only Growth Opportunity Tool designed for accounting firms to streamline month-end advisory reporting. HeronAI helps reduce reporting time from weeks to under 5 minutes.

Rarebird – San Francisco, CA

Rarebird makes Px (paraxanthine) coffee, a patented coffee with the world's first caffeine replacement.

Spiky.ai – Brookline, MAv

Spiky empowers revenue teams with real-time AI-driven customer insights for enhanced selling effectiveness.

You can watch the 43North Finals live online at 43North.org starting at 6:00 p.m tomorrow, Oct. 10.

43North’s winners were selected by the following Finals Judges:

Over the last decade, 43North has invested in a diverse, industry-agnostic portfolio of 69 companies, over 50 percent of which have a continued presence in Buffalo, 46 percent of which have founders of color and 26 percent having female founders. This year’s applicants made up 43North’s most diverse candidate pool to date: 78 percent of CEOs were females or came from underrepresented backgrounds, and 30.6 percent of applicant founders were black, making up the largest ethnicity represented. This year’s semifinalists come from various industries, including AI, edtech, fintech, food tech, health tech and more.

For the second year in a row, one winner received the $25,000 People’s Choice Award, funded by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. This year’s prize went to FoodNerd, selected by the live audience.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Empire State Development is honored to lead 43North’s efforts to bring high-quality startups and nearly a thousand jobs to Buffalo. This new class of winners represents the next generation of entrepreneurship in Western New York and we look forward to watching their successes as they plant their business roots in Seneca One.”

43North Chairman Mike Wisler said, “This year’s cohort represents the next wave of innovation and talent that Buffalo is proud to attract. Over the past decade, 43North has thrived on a community-first approach, and I’m excited to see how these exceptional teams will contribute to Buffalo’s dynamic and growing startup ecosystem.”

43North President Colleen Heidinger said, “This year’s applicant pool was one of the most competitive and diverse I’ve seen in my decade with 43North. We’re excited to welcome these five standout companies into our dynamic portfolio and help them make Buffalo their new home. Their arrival strengthens the momentum we’ve built in growing Buffalo’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we can’t wait to see them thrive and succeed in the City of Good Neighbors.”

43North’s success and its portfolio companies have played a major role in establishing Buffalo as one of the fastest-growing startup cities. New York State funds the accelerator program, with direct support coming from Empire State Development, to continue operating high-intensity competitions year after year.

About 43North

43North is an accelerator program that hosts an annual startup competition, investing $5 million per year to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Buffalo, NY. 43North portfolio companies also receive free incubator space in Buffalo for one year, guidance from mentors in related fields, and access to other business incentive programs such as START-UP NY. 43North operates through the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, the M&T Foundation, and several other sponsors. For more information about 43North, visit www.43north.org.