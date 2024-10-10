Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with ASEAN Secretary General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn

CANADA, October 10 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, on the margins of the ASEAN Summit.

As the first Canadian Prime Minister to attend three ASEAN Leaders Summits, Prime Minister Trudeau discussed the growing ties between Canada and ASEAN with Secretary General Hourn, highlighting the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership, launched in 2023, and Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, released in 2022.

The leaders welcomed deepening co-operation on a number of mutual priority areas, including trade and investment, climate change, food security, and the digital economy. They also discussed progress on ongoing Canada-ASEAN free trade negotiations.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Secretary General Hourn agreed to remain in close contact.