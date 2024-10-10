Texas’ “One Pill Kills” Multimedia Campaign Garners Over 1.5 Billion Impressions

TEXAS, October 10 - October 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas' "One Pill Kills" multimedia awareness campaign garnered over 1.5 billion impressions since September 2023—nearly double the projected amount—through advertising on social media, podcasts, digital displays, billboards, and other media. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will continue this successful campaign through August 2025.



"Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug crisis our state—and our nation—has ever encountered," said Governor Abbott. “As part of our ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign, I announced last year a statewide multimedia initiative to educate Texans on the dangers of fentanyl and raise awareness to help save lives. Through HHSC's ongoing efforts, we have been able to reach millions of Texans through social media, billboards, TV and radio, and other media to remind people that just one pill laced with fentanyl can take a life. Texas will continue this initiative throughout next year to ensure more Texans aren’t ripped away from their families. Working together, we will protect more innocent lives from being lost to the scourge of fentanyl.”



“We can save lives by educating people about the risks of fentanyl and the fact that even one pill can kill,” said Trina Ita, HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Behavioral Health Services. “Our goal is to prevent fentanyl poisonings and keep families from losing loved ones.”



In April 2023 at his One Pill Kills Summit, Governor Abbott unveiled the new multimedia awareness initiative to educate Texans on how to prevent, recognize, and reverse fentanyl poisonings as part of the statewide "One Pill Kills" campaign.



With an additional $2.5 million to continue the campaign into FY 2025, HHSC is using digital and print media, posters, flyers, and digital signs to educate Texans, including vulnerable populations such as high school and college students, about the dangers of fentanyl. Billboards and social media are reaching a broader audience across the state, aided by public service announcements on broadcast radio and TV.



While campaign messaging will have a statewide reach, an emphasis will be placed on targeting the 19 counties with the highest reported number of fentanyl deaths. The counties are Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Johnson, Kaufman, Montgomery, Parker, Tarrant, Travis, and Williamson.



HHSC contracts with the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio to manage Naloxone Texas, a statewide program that provides education on preventing fentanyl poisonings. People and organizations can order naloxone and access response training here.



Learn more about how to keep loved ones safe at OnePillKillsTX.com.

