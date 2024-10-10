MHPA Releases New Research into the Effect of Select Waivers on Medicaid Enrollment Trends

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the federal government enables and encourages states to implement time-limited flexibility waivers to ease the redetermination process for Medicaid enrollees and lower the likelihood of losing coverage for procedural reasons, MHPA released today a new research brief, “ The Waiver Effect: An Exploratory Analysis of Medicaid Enrollment Trends in the Presence of Waivers.” The research compares the change in Medicaid enrollment across states that adopt waivers specific to Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) to those that do not.“We applaud CMS for enabling states to take thoughtful approaches during this period to make sure eligible individuals stay enrolled, and we are very grateful for our state partners which have taken up these federal flexibilities to leverage the expertise of Medicaid MCOs,” said MHPA President and CEO Craig A. Kennedy, MPH. “This research yet again demonstrates positive results of MCO involvement in the nation’s health care delivery system and builds upon a mountain of previous research chronicling successful engagement efforts utilized by MCOs to help eligible enrollees maintain existing coverage.”Focusing on the two most developed Medicaid managed care-specific waivers, MCO Beneficiary Contact Update and Managed Care Auto-Enrollment, the research examines the net change in Medicaid enrollment in states that have and have not adopted these waivers one year into redetermination.In general, the research finds that MCO-specific waiver-adopting states average less decline in net Medicaid enrollment, indicating that when MCOs are engaged in the redetermination process, fewer disenrollments can occur.Other key findings include:-States adopting two MCO-related waivers experienced the lowest declines in Medicaid enrollment-States that have implemented the Managed Care Auto-Enrollment waiver experienced far less enrollment decline-Nearly all states adopted the MCO Beneficiary Contact Update waiverWhile this research examines only two waivers that states may implement to streamline the redetermination process, it aligns with recent research focused on child enrollment indicating that states with a multitude of waivers have experienced less enrollment decline.###About MHPAFounded in 1995, the Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the only national association that solely represents the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. Through its advocacy and research work, MHPA supports innovative policy solutions that enhance the delivery of comprehensive, cost-effective, and quality health care for Medicaid enrollees. MHPA works on behalf of its 150+ member health plans which serve more than 48 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. MHPA’s members include for-profit and non-profit national, regional, and single-state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market. Visit mhpa.org for more information.

