thirdstream Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

thirdstream achieves SOC 2 Type II certification, demonstrating its commitment to top-tier data security and compliance for Canadian financial institutions.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thirdstream, a leading provider of digital account origination solutions for Canadian financial institutions, is proud to announce it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This significant milestone demonstrates thirdstream’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and data integrity for its clients.

SOC 2 Type II certification, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is recognized globally as the gold standard for data security, especially for technology providers handling sensitive information. The certification validates thirdstream’s rigorous security controls across its cloud-based Microsoft Azure platform, which services over 50 financial institution logos, including banks, brokers, credit unions, and trust companies.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to thirdstream’s unwavering commitment to data security and compliance,” said thirdstream founder and CEO Keith Ginter. “It reflects our entire team's hard work and dedication, from development to security operations. Our clients can trust that their data is in safe hands.”

The audit process evaluates an organization’s internal processes across a stringent set of criteria. thirdstream’s certification ensures that its digital origination platform meets rigorous standards, providing clients with confidence that their data is protected through robust safeguards and proactive security practices.

“Data security is paramount in financial services, and our clients expect nothing less than best-in-class protections for their sensitive information,” said Jason Heffren, Director of Client Experience. “Our SOC 2 Type II certification validates the trust our clients place in us and strengthens our ability to scale and grow in Canada’s highly regulated financial landscape.”

This certification reinforces thirdstream’s ongoing commitment to meet the evolving demands of financial institutions and their customers.

Thirdstream Inc. was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at info@prescientassurance.com.

For more information about thirdstream’s digital origination solutions and to explore how it can help meet your institution’s needs, visit www.thirdstream.ca or book a demo: www.thirdstream.ca/demo.

