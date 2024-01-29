Wealth One Bank of Canada Chooses Thirdstream's Onboarding Platform for Innovative Retail Deposits Online Deployment

thirdstream - proven and deployed WealthONE selects thirdstream's onboarding platform

Wealth One Bank of Canada (“WealthONE”) is adopting thirdstream’s cloud-based onboarding platform and will be launching Retail Deposits Online capabilities.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth One Bank of Canada announced today its strategic partnership with thirdstream, Canada’s leading provider of retail and business account onboarding solutions. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for WealthONE as it gears up to revolutionize its customer experience through the deployment of thirdstream's state-of-the-art onboarding platform for Retail Deposits Online.

Thirdstream's onboarding platform is known for its seamless integration capabilities and user-friendly interface, making it the ideal choice for WealthONE’s vision of enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers. Focused on delivering a frictionless account opening experience, the platform will enable WealthONE to streamline its retail deposit operations and provide a superior digital experience to its rapidly growing customer base.

“We are excited to partner with thirdstream to elevate our digital banking capabilities and bring an enhanced level of access and convenience to our customers," said Barry Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer at WealthONE. "With thirdstream's innovative technology platform, our new customers will enjoy a frictionless and superior account opening experience.”

Thirdstream's platform empowers financial institutions to configure and optimize their application onboarding processes, ensuring regulatory compliance, superior identity verification and fraud mitigation, while delivering a personalized and user-centric experience. WealthONE’s decision to deploy this platform underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in financial services.

Keith Ginter, CEO of thirdstream, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with WealthONE is pivotal in our journey to be the leading provider of account opening services for all types of financial institutions. We look forward to delivering seamlessness from the moment consumers engage with WealthONE, through identity verification and application adjudication, through to fully funded accounts. Our engagement together showcases how our platform delivers retail account opening onboarding services in a secure and seamless manner for our financial institution clients.”

The deployment of Retail Deposits Online with thirdstream's onboarding platform is slated to commence in Q1 2024, with WealthONE anticipating a significant positive impact on engagement, retention, and overall customer satisfaction. The move aligns with the bank's broader strategy to embrace digital innovation and solidify its position as a leader in the evolving landscape of modern banking.

About Wealth One Bank of Canada:

Wealth One Bank of Canada is a Schedule 1 bank headquartered in Toronto ON. As a full-service online digital bank WealthONE provides clients with a safe, convenient, and responsive experience for their everyday banking, borrowing, savings and investing needs. Wealth One Bank of Canada is a proud member of CDIC.

For more information about Wealth One Bank of Canada please visit: https://www.wealthonebankofcanada.com