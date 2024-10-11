Third Annual Afro Awards 2024: A Celebration of Excellence Meets Diversity at the DGA on October 12, 2024
The Annual Afro Awards, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, will be held at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, California.
Nathalie Beasnael hosts the Welcome Gala for the Afro Awards set for Friday, October 11, 2024 at Famecast. Red carpet at 5 pm and show at 6 pm.
2024 Honorees include Miquel Nunez, John Salley, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Rev. Dr. Marci Janell, Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, Leah Daniels-Butler, and more.
"The annual Afro Awards is an important event that celebrates the accomplishments of African Americans and individuals from the African continent, bringing two nations together," said Oduala. "The award show is followed by an afterparty at the Melrose House from 9 pm to 2 am."
Before the main event, an exclusive Afro Awards Welcome Gala will occur on October 11th, 2024, at Famecast Media in Los Angeles. Honorees and special guests will gather for a night of networking and celebration.
Septimus The Great and Massiel Taveras will host the evening. The red carpet event will commence at 5 PM, followed by the official awards ceremony, which will begin at 7 PM. The Afro Awards have garnered broad recognition due to the collaborative efforts of leaders in entertainment, philanthropy, business, and advocacy from the African American community and the African diaspora.
This year’s distinguished honorees include:
Film/ TV Personality of the Year Award - J Tasha St. Cyr – Acclaimed Film/TV Producer
Men of Impact Awards of the Year Award - Nana Okyere – CEO, Sankafar Groups
Political Icon of the Year Award - James Thurman Butts Jr. – Mayor of Inglewood
Entrepreneur of the Year Award - Feli "Dzy" Calado – Philanthropist & Author
Best Casting Director of the Year Award - Leah Daniels-Butler – Renowned Producer & Casting Director
Presidential Award of the Year Award - His Excellency Goodluck Ebele Jonathan – Former President of Nigeria
Spiritual Icon Award - Reverend Dr. Marci Janell – Social Justice Advocate & Author
Global Thought Women Leaders Award - Her Excellency Ambassador Professor Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq – First Lady of Kwara State
Global Personality of the Year Award - Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA – Founder, Platinum Star PR, Inc. & Platinum Star Media Group, Inc.
Lifetime Achievement Award - John Salley – Legendary Basketball Player
Best Actor of the Year Award - Miguel Nunez Jr. – Acclaimed Actor & Producer
Global Businesswoman of the Year Award - Madam Mecillina Olorunfunmi – Founder & CEO, Triumph International
Best Film Maker of the Year Award - Deon Taylor – Founder & CEO, Hidden Empire Film Group
Music Executive of the Year - Karen Civil – Executive & Global Strategist
Architectural Strategies Innovator Award of the Year - Otunba Godwin Sotilewa Osifeso – Innovator
Finance Innovator of the Year Award - Chief Diran Alabi – Founder & CEO
Festivals Creative Director of the Year - Peter Lentini – Founder & Creative Director, Ankara Festivals and Afrobeats LA
Business Consultant of the Year Award - Sharifah Hardie – Co-Founder, The Black Business Coop
The Afro Awards celebrates influential leaders' outstanding contributions and achievements in various fields, including entertainment, public service, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.
About the Afro Awards:
The Afro Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals who have made significant strides in fostering diversity, advancing social causes, and contributing to the cultural landscape. The Afro Awards seeks to inspire future generations of leaders, creators, and advocates through unity and excellence.
