CleanArte Expands with New Location in Sugar Land, TX, Bringing 15 Years of Expertise to Local Homes

CleanArte Opens Second Location in Sugar Land, Offering Comprehensive Cleaning Services

I've spent over a decade learning and perfecting our cleaning processes. Our goal is to give our clients the sparkling, clean, and healthy homes they deserve.” — Miguel A. Toledo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanArte Maid Services and Office Cleaning, a leader in residential and commercial cleaning services in Houston , is proud to announce the opening of its second location in Sugar Land, TX . The expansion comes as CleanArte continues to grow its reputation for delivering top-notch cleaning solutions rooted in over 15 years of industry experience.Founded by Miguel A. Toledo, CleanArte brings a wealth of expertise gained from years of working with high-end hotels and training in some of the most recognized cleaning systems in the industry. "I've spent over a decade learning and perfecting our cleaning processes. Our goal is to give our clients the sparkling, clean, and healthy homes they deserve,” said Toledo.CleanArte sets itself apart from competitors by utilizing Jeff Campbell’s renowned cleaning system, which is used by over 12,000 companies worldwide. CleanArte’s team members undergo extensive training, both in theory and practice, before they step foot in a client’s home. The company ensures every employee is well-versed in modern, efficient cleaning techniques—under the guidance of Miguel and his management team.CleanArte is known for offering a variety of cleaning services designed to meet the needs of its clients. Services now available at Sugar Land, TX include:- Top-to-bottom deep cleaning- Regular house cleaning- Move-in and move-out cleaning- Make Ready for Sale cleaning- Post-construction final cleaning- Office cleaning- Declutter/organizing services- In-house maid servicesIf you're in Sugar Land or Houston, TX, and looking for a professional cleaning service that combines speed, precision, and affordability, CleanArte is the go-to choice. The company’s approach ensures that homes are not only clean but healthier environments for families to enjoy. For more information or to schedule a service, you can contact CleanArte at: https://www.cleanarte.com/

