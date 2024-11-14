Submit Release
Rache Corporation Acquires LTA Machining, Expanding Turnkey Manufacturing Services

With LTA Machining, we can now deliver a complete manufacturing experience, providing everything from laser cutting and laser welding to advanced CNC milling, lathing, and turning under one roof”
— Kelly McNutty
CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rache Corporation has broadened its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring LTA Machining, a respected CNC machining company based in Camarillo, California. Known for its work in the military, aerospace, medical, and consumer sectors, LTA Machining brings valuable expertise that strengthens Rache Corporation’s full-service, turnkey manufacturing solutions. This strategic acquisition expands Rache Corporation’s ability to provide clients with advanced machining options within a fully integrated process, enabling the company to meet the complex needs of precision-driven industries.

LTA Machining offers extensive experience in CNC milling, CNC turning, multi-axis machining, and production manufacturing, including AS9100D-certified and ITAR registered work for aerospace applications. Their commitment to quality and fast turnaround aligns with Rache Corporation’s standards, reinforcing its dedication to precision and efficiency. By incorporating LTA Machining’s capabilities, Rache Corporation can now offer a broader range of services, from prototyping to full-scale production, in industries that demand high-quality, timely results.

This acquisition also brings specialized equipment and capabilities to Rache Corporation, including:
- Vertical CNC mills with capacities up to 40” x 20” x 12” with 4th-axis functionality, as well as additional sizes
- CNC lathes with up to 10” diameter capacity and “Y” axis functionality for complex parts
- Comprehensive milling, turning, and tooling capabilities
- Vibratory deburring, sand blasting, and CMM inspection capabilities
- Precision lapping capabilities

“With the addition of LTA Machining, we can now deliver a complete manufacturing experience, providing everything from laser cutting and laser welding to advanced CNC milling, lathing, and turning under one roof,” said Kelly McNutty, President/CEO of Rache Corporation. “This move positions Rache Corporation as a versatile partner for industries that require precision, reliability, quality and detailed attention to our customer's needs.”

The alignment between Rache Corporation’s commitment to quality and LTA Machining’s expertise in machining complex metal components strengthens the company’s service offerings across aerospace, defense, industrial, commercial, and medical sectors. By streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency, Rache Corporation stands ready to meet the increasing demands of clients in high-stakes industries.

About Rache Corporation
Rache Corporation is a trusted provider of contract manufacturing services based in Camarillo, CA, offering laser cutting, laser welding, laser marking, forming, machining and value-added engineering for aerospace, automotive, medical device, industrial and commercial companies. Known for precision and quality, Rache Corporation continues to innovate, providing tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients. For more information, you can visit: https://rache.com/

